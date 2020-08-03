Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

She may love the limelight, but Larissa Dos Santos Lima is keeping her children out of the public eye. The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed her son and daughter, who are currently living in Brazil, will “never” appear on the TLC franchise even if they do make the international move. The question came up after a fan asked if they’ll be moving in with their mom in the United States soon. “I would love to see them on the show,” they wrote.

Larissa, 33, shares son Arry with ex-boyfriend Marcos Hack, and she also has daughter Luane from another relationship. Arry is living with his aunt while Luane lives with the Happily Ever After star’s father. “I plan to bring [her] to [the] United States one day when I am ready to take care of her,” she exclusively told In Touch about her daughter in November 2018.

The Brazilian beauty explained she and ex-boyfriend Marcos lived together for two years but broke up when their son was still a baby. When she “got really depressed,” she was unable to care for the baby, so her ex’s sister adopted him. Her daughter was born a few years later while she was in another relationship that didn’t work out. Though she loves her kids, she has no plans to ever make them a part of her reality TV life. “I was not talking about my kids because the show is 90 Day Fiancé,” she said. “It is not about my past or my children. I ask people to respect their privacy, and I won’t talk about them ever again.”

She shared a similar statement with fans as she publicly asked them to understand why she doesn’t talk about her family on TV. “I really did not want to talk about them, because they are young and they can’t make choices yet,” she said. “I don’t know if they wanted to be exposed or not.”

That said, she does hope to reunite with both her children. While her son is being raised by his aunt, Larissa says the decision to let him be adopted “still breaks her heart” and is “a very delicate matter.” Calling it a “regret that she has to live with,” she shared she hopes to reconnect with him when he’s old enough to understand that she did what she thought was best. As for her daughter, she planned to move her stateside once she and then-husband Colt Johnson were settled and able to support her. Now that her marriage has ended, it’s not clear if she and boyfriend Eric Nichols are talking about taking the same step.