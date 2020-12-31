New year, fresh start! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima celebrated her arrest record being “wiped clean” in the wake of her firing from the TLC franchise.

“Wow! Soon, it will be two years since my last DV [domestic violence] arrest. How happy I am to let down all those people that said I would get in trouble again,” the Colorado resident, 34, proudly shared in an announcement on her Instagram Stories, hinting she still has “no contact” with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The Brazil native, who first appeared in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband, 35, was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery. Dos Santos Lima’s charges were later dismissed in both cases.

Dos Santos Lima found herself in legal trouble again in January 2019, when she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery after another dispute with Johnson, leading him to file for divorce. A judge ultimately reduced that first-degree domestic abuse charge to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

Amid the court drama, Johnson and Dos Santos Lima’s divorce was finalized in April 2019, marking an official end to their tumultuous marriage.

The OnlyFans content creator revealed she finished six months of domestic violence classes in December 2019, telling In Touch exclusively that she was feeling “accomplished” after paying off her fines, doing classes and completing her community service hours. “We are very happy with the result of Larissa’s case,” her lawyer, Adam M. Vander Heyden, told In Touch in a statement at the time.

Courtesy of Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

“With the way the negotiation was structured, this case will not impact Larissa’s ability to pursue her goal of becoming a United States citizen,” her lawyer noted in his statement. “It was a pleasure working with her.”

After unveiling her plastic surgery transformation in September 2020, the reality star announced she was fired from TLC because of her affiliation with CamSoda, an adult live webcam site in which she did a one-time show to reveal her new look.

These days, Dos Santos Lima is happily single and looking forward to chasing her dreams outside of reality TV.