Ready to make a change. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed she’s “inspired” to go to law school after wrapping up the criminal assault case filed against her for allegedly getting physical with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. The TLC alum recently submitted evidence showing she finished six months of domestic violence classes, and Larissa tells In Touch exclusively that she is feeling “accomplished” because she paid off her fines, did her 48 hours of community service and stayed out of trouble. Scroll through the gallery below to get all of the exclusive details about her future plans.