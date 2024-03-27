90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle is defending herself from online claims that she’s pregnant after accusing her estranged husband, Paul Staehle, of allegedly hacking her Facebook.

“My Facebook was hacked by my ex-husband, I am not pregnant,” Karine, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a since-deleted screenshot of a log-in alert from Facebook. “He posted these things on my Facebook. Here we can see how dangerous this man is but no one believes me.”

In the photo shared by the Brazil native, Facebook allegedly alerted her of an “unusual login” from a device or location she doesn’t “normally use.” The email detailed that her Facebook Messenger was accessed on March 26 at 8:31 p.m. from a location “near Manaus, AM, Brazil.”

Hours prior, Paul, 40, known to be living overseas in Brazil, shared screenshots via his Instagram Stories of an alleged Facebook Messenger conversation between Karine and a man named Michael. The messages allegedly detailed that Karine “did a test” and she was glad Michael wanted her to “remove her IUD.” The messages also allegedly revealed plans to move in together and get married.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

“Karine sent me these messages between her and her new boyfriend about their new pregnancy,” he wrote over the messages. “I wish them the best.”

Paul previously accused Karine of being pregnant and engaged to a man named Michael Rome Scoccola in January. The drama was first ignited after an alleged screenshot of Michael’s Facebook page appeared on her Stories, along with a note that read, “This is my real fiance and yes I am pregnant with his baby. Go f–k yourself Paul. This is a real man and he will kill you if you f–k with me anymore!!!!”

Karine cleared up the rumors that she wasn’t pregnant or engaged on January 14, writing, “I didn’t post that, I’m not with anyone, everyone knows who posted that. P.”

The mom of two said Michael was a “good friend” and asked fans not to send messages to him as he was a “kind person.”

In response, Paul claimed Karine was using Michael to get information regarding their ongoing custody case for their sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2.

“Yes the man is a mental health professional over my childrens mental health for Jefferson County Public School system,” the Louisville, Kentucky, native wrote. “Yes he has been providing Karine with confidential information about our children …I am disgusted yes he is 47 … Karine will go to any lengths and any means necessary to get information on our children… this has gone way to far.”

Karine and Paul do not currently have custody of their young sons after Child Protective Services (CPS) gained custody of the toddlers in June 2022 as a result of the couple’s frequent relationship issues.

The custody battle was sparked after Pierre was reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and was believed to be with his father despite not having custody at the time. After Pierre was found safe on July 3, 2022, the boys entered foster care. Paul’s cousin then filed a motion for custody, and they’ve been in his cousin’s care since then.