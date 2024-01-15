90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle shut down reports that she is engaged and pregnant after estranged husband Paul Staehle allegedly made the claims on her social media.

Karine, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 14, to apologize for the “drama” that she and Paul, 40, were involved in over the weekend.

“I’m very sorry about the drama last night. I want you guys to know l am not pregnant and I am single,” Karine wrote on her Stories. She also responded to Paul’s alleged claim that she was engaged to a man named Michael Rome Scoccola.

“I am not with that person and he does not want to hurt anyone. He was only a good friend. He’s a great guy who would never do something like that,” she continued, referring to the claim that Michael would “kill” Paul if he continued to harass Karine.

“You guys know who has always made the drama in my life. Please don’t send [Michael] messages. He’s very kind person. Please do not cause drama in his life,” she concluded.

Karine then shared the same statement on her feed.

Karine’s statement came hours after an alleged screenshot of Michael’s Facebook page appeared on her Stories, along with a note that read, “This is my real fiance and yes I am pregnant with his baby. Go f–k yourself Paul. This is a real man and he will kill you if you f–k with me anymore!!!!”

Karine Staehle/Instagram

The screenshot and caption also appeared on Karine’s feed. While the posts appeared to come from Karine herself, she quickly deleted them and shared an update on her Stories claiming that it was Paul who posted them.

“I didn’t post that, I’m not with anyone, everyone knows who posted that. P,” she wrote.

Paul also weighed in on the situation with a post on his Instagram Stories.

“Yes the man is a mental health professional over my childrens mental health for Jefferson County Public School system,” the Louisville, Kentucky, native wrote. “Yes he has been providing Karine with confidential information about our children …I am disgusted yes he is 47 … Karine will go to any lengths and any means necessary to get information on our children… this has gone way to far.”

Paul and Karine do not currently have custody of their two sons, Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2. Child Protective Services (CPS) gained custody of the kids in June 2022 as a result of the couple’s frequent relationship issues. Pierre was then reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and he was believed to be with his father despite Paul losing custody. After Pierre was found safe on July 3, 2022, the boys entered foster care. Paul’s cousin then filed a motion for custody, and they’ve been in his cousin’s care since then.

Paul and Karine have continued to fight to regain custody of Pierre and Ethan, often sharing updates on the case on social media. In December 2023, Karine revealed that she was working nights at UPS to make enough money to keep fighting for her kids.

“Everybody thinks I just party and make special videos. In reality I work every night all night at UPS in the main hub. This is peak season so it is long hours and hard work,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself at work. “Great pay and benefits. I will work as hard as I need to work to get my babies back.”