90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle (née Martins) shared photos of what appeared to be her baby bump just hours after revealing that her husband, Paul Staehle, was missing.

On Thursday, August 31, Karine, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share that Paul, 40, “went missing last night in Brazil.” She added, “Prayers he is found safe.” Karine then reshared an April 21 post from her feed that included a photo of her praying in a church.

“God help me to stand on my feet, I often feel tired and discouraged. But I believe I will win this fight and soon I will be with my boys close to me. I only ask you to keep me firm and that my faith never shakes. Amém!!” the post’s caption read.

Karine has not yet revealed if Paul has been found. However, two hours after sharing the news of his disappearance, she took to her Instagram Stories again with a series of three photos showing off what looked to be a baby bump from the front and sides. Karine wore a pair of light blue pants and a short white T-shirt as she cradled her stomach. Each photo also included a heart-eye emoji.

The TLC star, who shares sons Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2, with Paul, did not previously announce a third pregnancy, so it’s unclear if she is expecting. It’s possible the photos were throwbacks to a previous pregnancy.

Karine Staehle/Instagram

Paul and Karine, who made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1, tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their sons in March 2019 and February 2021. They split in December of that year after a video of the couple in a heated argument went viral. In June 2022, Paul and Karine lost custody of their sons when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person’s alert for Pierre, along with a photo of Paul and a note that the child might have been with him even though Pierre and Ethan were supposed to be in Child Protective Services’ (CPS) custody at the time. The boys were placed in a foster family, and a long battle for Paul and Karine to regain custody began.

Paul and Kaine reconciled in April 2023, as a source told In Touch exclusively that Karine “begged him to come back” while he was in her native Brazil.

During the couple’s separation, Karine began a relationship with The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter, which lasted from November to December 2022. At the time, Paul claimed via Instagram that Karine had moved on with a mystery man and was pregnant and engaged. However, Karine denied the rumor in her own Instagram update.

“Hello guys, how are you? Happy Thursday,” she said in a video. “I just want to say that I’m not pregnant. I have the IUD. I cannot have babies. … It is what it is.”