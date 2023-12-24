Kalani Faagata defended her boyfriend Dallas Nuez after receiving a hateful message about him on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiancé star posted a new photo of Dallas on her Instagram story on December 22, and shared a screenshot of one of the direct messages someone sent her about it.

“Hey chee, white head in his nose, lint on his beard,” the commenter wrote. “Why so secretive over him?” Although an emoji covered part of Dallas’ face in the photo, the person also said that he looked like Kalani’s estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, and concluded, “Lazy like all those Samoans.”

The screenshot showed Kalani’s response to the message. “You can’t be hideous and racist,” she clapped back. “Pick a struggle, embarrassing ass bitch. And, FYI, he’s part your people.”

kalanifaagata/Instagram

The reality star, 35, also included a caption where she explained why she still hasn’t shared a full photo of Dallas’ face on her page. “Quite literally why I don’t fully share him,” she admitted. “Because some people are psychotic.” The TLC star often covers Dallas’ face with an emoji or cuts his face out of the shot completely when she posts photos of him on her page.

Kalani and Dallas, 28, started dating after she separated from Asuelu, 28, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, which aired earlier this year. The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff featured Kalani and Asuelu attempting to work through struggles in their marriage after he was unfaithful. Asuelu gave Kalani a hall pass to kiss another man in hopes that it would even the score and save the relationship.

However, things escalated beyond a kiss when Kalani met Dallas. They stayed in touch and began dating after Kalani and Asuelu separated. After The Last Resort finale in October, Kalani revealed that she was still with the security guard. “I waited a year for this,” she gushed on Instagram, along with a photo of Dallas.

Kalani and Asuelu share sons Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4. While the estranged couple has been committed to coparenting since their split, the boys have also spent a lot of time with Dallas recently and seem to have a good bond with their mother’s boyfriend. In November, Kalani even posted a sweet video that showed Kennedy and Dallas saying “I love you” to each other. Dallas also joined Kalani and the boys for a trip to Hawaii with her parents in December, marking another major milestone in their relationship.