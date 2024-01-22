It looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata and her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, had a blast in Disneyland with her kids! The couple took to Instagram to share a handful of sweet photos from their adventure.

Kalani, 35, posted a photo of son Kennedy posing with the weights outside of the ToonTown gym at the California amusement park on her Stories on Monday, January 22. The 4-year-old sported a black Mickey Mouse shirt and gray sweatpants, as well as a red baseball cap. Kennedy flashed a big smile as he pretended to pull on the weight’s chain.

In another post, her son Oliver gave a double thumbs-up to the camera as fireworks went off in the sky.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Meanwhile, Dallas, 29, took to his own Stories with a photo of himself standing between Kennedy and Oliver, 5, on a carousel ride. The California security guard covered his face with a laughing emoji, leaving the boys’ smiling faces on display. He accompanied the photo with screenshots of a clapback he sent to a hater who criticized how often he posts pictures of Kalani’s sons.

Kalani shares Oliver and Kennedy with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa. The two split on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired from August to October 2023. Kalani and Asuelu, 28, joined the show to deal with infidelity issues, as Kalani claimed that her husband cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. The beginning of the end was an incident during Asuelu’s fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa, where he had oral sex with a woman at a bar.

Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Kalani revealed that she wanted to leave Asuelu, but he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She used her pass on Dallas, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani also caught feelings for Dallas and stayed in contact with him during the couples’ therapy retreat. She even spent a night with Dallas away from the resort.

At the end of the season, Kalani and Asuelu decided to get divorced. Meanwhile, she went public with her romance with Dallas after months of teasing the relationship on Instagram.

Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Kalani’s new boyfriend has spent plenty of time with Oliver and Kennedy, including their first Christmas together in December 2023. It’s also clear that the boys adore Dallas just as much as he adores them. In November 2023, Dallas took to his Stories to share a precious video of Kennedy telling him, “I love you.” The clip ended with the toddler giving the camera a big kiss.