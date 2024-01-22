90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, isn’t letting haters get to him. The security guard recently clapped back at a follower who criticized him for sharing photos of Kalani’s sons, whom she shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Dallas, 29, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 22, to share a photo from his trip to Disney with Kalani, 35, and her kids, Oliver and Kennedy. The snap showed the California native standing on a carousel between Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, who were seated on the ride’s horses. Dallas, who has kept himself mostly anonymous since he started dating Kalani, covered his face with a laughing emoji. He also added green, yellow and red heart emojis to the image.

Though the photo appeared to be a declaration of Dallas’ love for Kalani’s sons, a critic saw it differently. The person messaged him to ask why he kept posting photos with Asuelu’s sons, as seen in a screenshot Dallas shared.

“You can’t show your face but you keep posting pics showing you with his kids … clearly your just doing it to f–k with him … post your own kids, not another man’s kids,” the message continued.

However, Dallas appeared unbothered by the criticism. He fired back by writing in his reply, “Interesting way to confess to a total stranger that you don’t have custody of your kids.”

Over the photo, Dallas added, “To DM a total stranger and dump your negativity on that person = small boto energy lmfao. How am I ever going to sleep at night?” He also included a GIF of a person doing a spit take.

Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Dallas also shared a screenshot of a message from a friend who reminded him that being a father figure came “growth and wisdom” that he would one day pass on to Oliver and Kennedy.

“You’re not a stepfather. You’re the father who stepped up,” the friend concluded.

Fans first learned of Kalani’s relationship with Dallas on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired from August to October 2023. Kalani and Asuelu, 28, joined the show to work on their relationship after problems with infidelity. Kalani claimed that her husband cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, including during a fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa. She revealed that Asuelu had oral sex with another woman at a bar.

Though Kalani wanted to leave Asuelu, he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else instead. She used the hall pass on Dallas — whose name was not revealed until the end of the season — but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani also caught feelings for Dallas and spent a night with him away from Asuelu during their couples’ therapy retreat.

At the end of The Last Resort season 1, Kalani and Asuelu decided to get divorced. Meanwhile, Kalani went public with her romance with Dallas after weeks of teasing his presence online. The two have been together for about a year now, and Dallas has made it clear that he loves Kalani and her sons.