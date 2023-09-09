90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Wants Baby ‘This Year’ Amid Split Rumors

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata has babies on the brain as she revealed she wants to have another baby “this year.”

“My relationship with my mom makes me want a daughter,” Kalani, 35, revealed in an Instagram Q&A with fans on Thursday, September 7. “I’m 35, so I feel like it’d have to happen this year or not at all. But also my boys never stop fighting so.”

While Kalani is seemingly looking to grow her family, she and husband Asuelu Pulaa are currently giving their marriage one final attempt on 90 Day: The Last Resort. During the series, which sees five 90 Day Fiancé love matches through couples’ therapy, the California native revealed the pair had been struggling with infidelity.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

In the premiere, Kalani explained that the Samoa native accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar during a trip to visit his father in Samoa in fall 2022. Kalani then noticed on a FaceTime call that Asuelu had a white tongue, which is typically a sign of an oral yeast infection known as thrush.

Though Kalani wanted to end her five-year marriage to Asuelu, with whom she shares two sons, Asuelu instead offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. However, he was surprised to find that not only did Kalani use the pass with another man, but their encounter also escalated from a kiss to oral sex and then actual sex.

Kalani also revealed that she stayed in contact with the other man and developed feelings for him, which hurt Asuelu. “I took Asuelu up on the hall pass because sexually I’ve only been with Asuelu, and I wanted to see what it was like,” she confessed during the August 21 episode. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Kalani blocked the other man — who was later identified as security guard and California resident Dallas Nuez — while on the retreat, carrying out the relationship after appearing on the spinoff. However, a source told The Sun ​in August that Kalani and Dallas were getting serious and planning to “move in together.” Kalani also seemingly confirmed that she and Dallas were still together in late August when she changed her Instagram ​profile photo to a selfie that appeared to show half of Dallas’ face.