A 90 Day Fiancé casting call for “innovative coaches” has seemingly hinted that 90 Day: The Last Resort will return for a second season, this time filmed in Arizona.

The official 90 Day Fiancé casting account on Instagram shared the flyer on Tuesday, November 21. The post called for “innovative coaches with out-of-the-box therapy methods.”

“Are you a boundary-pushing coach with a penchant for unconventional therapeutic methods? Do you believe in the power of thinking outside the therapy room to bring about transformation? If you’re ready to showcase your unique approach to coaching, we want YOU for an exciting reality show!” the flyer continued.

Additional requirements for applicants included a willingness to “challenge conventional norms and inspire change” and feeling comfortable with “participating in unconventional activities for therapy.”

The post also noted that the show would be filmed in Arizona, but applicants from anywhere are encouraged to apply. It also asked for “coaches with diverse backgrounds and methodologies and “the ability to speak up and challenge clients.”

In the caption of the post, the casting team called out to “love, sex and life coaches” and “therapists.” While it did not specify that this was for 90 Day: The Last Resort, the email address was listed as “LastResortsCasting@SharpEntertainment.com.”

90 Day Fiance Cast/Instagram

TLC has not yet officially announced The Last Resort season 2. The first season, which aired from August 14 to October 30, saw five 90 Day Fiancé couples visit the Isla Bella Resort in the Florida Keys for a therapy retreat. Using a mix of group and private therapy sessions, as well as trust and communication-building activities, the couples attempted to work through their issues in a last attempt to save their relationships. By the end of the retreat, they decided if they wanted to stay together or separate for good.

After several breakups and reconciliations, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods joined The Last Resort to work through their trust issues and differing life plans. Though Liz, 29, felt unsure about Ed, 56, throughout the season, she accepted the proposal when Ed asked her “for the last time” to marry him.

Meanwhile, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s relationship was rocked by huge secrets coming out, including that Yara, 28, hid her birth control usage, and that Jovi, 33, turned down a job closer to home. However, they decided to recommit to each other with the promises of better communication and trust.

Angela Deem visited the resort solo as husband Michael Ilesanmi attended the retreat via video calls. They wanted to address Michael’s past cheating, but Angela, 57, struggled to look past his infidelity and threatened to divorce him multiple times, even presenting Michael, 32, with the papers at the recommitment ceremony. However, she ultimately decided to give the marriage another chance.

Two couples who did not make it out of 90 Day: The Last Resort together were Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. The former pair left the resort early after Molly, 48, and Kelly, 41, decided their romance was already over and not worth saving. Kalani, 35, and Asuelu, 28, also opted to begin the divorce process after Asuelu’s multiple cheating scandals, which led Kalani to fall in love with another man named Dallas Nuez.