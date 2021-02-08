90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee is being investigated amid ex Deavan Clegg‘s child abuse claims regarding her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla.

“Police have received the evidence of abuse and are taking it very seriously and working with us closely,” Clegg, 24, and her representative from BrandBomb Marketing claimed to In Touch Weekly in an exclusive statement. “The investigation is ongoing, so we will not be able to speak further.”

News of the allegations against Lee, 31, broke in September 2020, when it was confirmed the now-former flames would not be appearing in the season 2 tell-all.

Lee’s lawyer, Joseph Alamilla, responds to the allegations in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “It is my understanding that Deavan initiated an investigation in South Korea almost a year after having left South Korea with her daughter and Jihoon’s son. She did not make a complaint while she lived there and only filed the complaint after he filed his answer and counterclaim in this case,” Alamilla explains.

“We are presently seeking to obtain records of the actual complaint and should have an update after we receive the documents,” Alamilla adds. “It is unclear why she would wait so long to make such an allegation, but again we should have more information soon.”

Clegg previously dropped a hint about their family drama in August by telling fans that she had a “horrible reason” for her sudden relocation from South Korea to the United States. At the time, the TLC star confirmed she uprooted her life with both Drascilla and Taeyang, her son shared with Lee.

After their reality TV stint together, both Clegg and Lee have been subject to criticism and angry messages online. The mom of two spoke out about the never-ending backlash when she confirmed news of their looming divorce in September. “Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I’ve tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed,” she fired back via Instagram Stories.

Clegg addressed the constant judgment she faces again in February 2021 when she saw reports alleging she had an abortion during her romance with Lee. “This is false, and I’m shocked anyone would claim that,” the reality star, who is now dating boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park, wrote. “My miscarriage was the hardest time in my life. And I still struggle.”

The former flames met online in 2019 and Lee asked for Clegg’s hand in marriage before they welcomed their son, Taeyang, in April 2019.

