90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg Shuts Down Rumors She Had an Abortion

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg set the record straight about rumors she had an abortion amid her legal drama with estranged husband Jihoon Lee.

“Last night I was informed of something so horrible and sinister,” the season 2 personality, 24, began her impassioned message on Friday, February 5. “I wasn’t going to speak on this but seeing as so many people believe this said blogger, I want to make a statement. I want to first [start] off by saying I believe women have a choice and can do whatever they want with their body.”

The mom of two, who shares 22-month-old son Taeyang with Lee, 31, and daughter Drascilla, 5, with an ex, revealed where the inaccurate theories came from and opened up about the impact it was having on her. “Last night, a troll account claiming to be a nurse in Korea told a blogger I had an abortion,” she continued her post via Instagram Stories. “This is false, and I’m shocked anyone would claim that. My miscarriage was the hardest time in my life. And I still struggle.”

Clegg said the rumors were spread “without proof, claiming it to [be] true” and alleged it wasn’t the first time she has dealt with inaccurate claims from this blogger.

“The fact people are believing this. It’s shocking and I’ve been shaken up because of the horrible comments,” she vented. “Firstly, abortion is illegal in Korea and any nurse who would claim that would be breaking the law and would face imprisonment. He’s claiming my ex confirmed this. I’m truly disgusted and heartbroken. If that’s true, I can’t believe they would sink that low. My miscarriage was absolutely one of the worst experiences in my life … I’m just shocked and completely appalled.”

The TLC star’s lengthy statement debunking abortion rumors comes shortly after In Touch confirmed Lee hired a “well-capable” attorney to represent him in his divorce from Clegg. The South Korea resident and Salt Lake City, Utah, resident are currently preparing for a custody battle over their son, Taeyang, in the wake of their tumultuous split.

Viewers got to see the now-estranged couple’s falling out after they argued over money issues and cultural differences in season 2 of the TLC spinoff. Their relationship was even more strained after Clegg suffered a devastating miscarriage following her move to Lee’s native country in August 2019.

After she returned to the United States post-marital drama, Lee confirmed they decided to part ways in August 2020 and she is now in a relationship with new boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park. Clegg announced she filed for divorce from Lee in September.