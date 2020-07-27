Who says they can’t be BFFs? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima gushed over how much she cherishes her friendship with ex Colt Johnson’s new love interest, Jess Caroline, in a heartfelt message.

On Sunday, July 26, the TLC personality took to Instagram Stories to praise her fellow Brazilian beauty. “One of the best things that happened to me [in season 5], was becoming close friends with Jessica,” the reality star, 33, wrote.

Larissa said that even though she and Jess, 26, were put in a situation where the animosity between them could thrive, they both gave each other a chance. “They hoped we would argue and try to backstab one another, but that never happened. Instead, we understood each other, with great respect,” she added.

Courtesy of Jess Caroline/Instagram

During the July 5 episode, the TV personality spoke with Jess one-on-one for the first time and tried to warn her about the Las Vegas native. “I know that everything is perfect with him from the beginning, but he changed and he turned into someone mean you know?” Larissa told her on the phone. “I look at your profile and I see that you are a good girl. So I don’t want that to happen [to you]; the same thing that happened to me.”

Colt, 34, filed for divorce from Larissa in January 2019 following their tumultuous 7-month relationship. Their divorce was finalized by April 2019 and she is now dating Eric Nichols.

Jess and Colt are currently documenting their love story on the hit spinoff, but on the July 26 episode, an explosive dispute took place during the couple’s family dinner. After his mother, Debbie Johnson, suggested they shouldn’t rush down the aisle so soon after his first failed marriage, the ladies had a war of words before Jess yelled out “f–k you” to Debbie.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Colt’s mom has since taken to Instagram with a subliminal message seemingly calling out Jess for using her son. “There was once an evil villain. This red-headed vixen set her eyes on her [prey]. She tracked him down, knowing how vulnerable he was,” Debbie wrote. “Her dream could come true, but only if mommy stepped aside. Will her dream come true she asks herself? My visa, my visa, my K-1 visa.”

On the show, Jess shut down claims she wanted to marry Colt for a green card and said her feelings for him were true.

We’ll see what happens next in the upcoming episode!