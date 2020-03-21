Not bothered. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) was called out for her shocking reunion with her estranged husband, Jay Smith, and she fired back at the critics on Friday, March 20.

The blonde beauty responded to the backlash after sharing a new photo on Instagram. “Just over here gaining my quarantine 15. What are y’all up to!? Game night with some wine and Jamaican tonight with @make_it_happen.ar & @ritzy_rina #food #imapig#tacobell #crunchwrapsupreme #boredaf,” she captioned the selfie.

One social media user utilized the opportunity to put the TV personality on blast, claiming the TikTok video she recently shared with her former flame, 22, was simply a “desperate plea” to try and stay in the spotlight. “Have more respect for yourself you are a mom it’s embarrassing,” the person wrote, tagging themselves.

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

Ashley, 33, took notice of the slip-up and clapped back, “Why are you talking to your own self like that. Self love, sis! You @ yourself.”

While some of the TLC star’s followers defended her as an adult capable of making her own decisions, another understandably wanted the scoop about whether or not they are back together. “So you gonna spill the tea or what?” they commented.

“Hell no! Did you see those empty shelves everywhere? We can’t waste a thing [laughing emoji],” Ashley replied, playing coy about their speculated reconciliation.

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

Rumors about the pair began swirling when the mother of two and her ex both took to Instagram with videos of themselves dancing and spending time together on March 19. Their PDA in the clips also led fans to believe they worked out their differences. “Maybe this quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” the Jamaica native captioned his post.

So, what’s the deal? “Ashley and Jay are not yet divorced,” her publicist said in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “They are still legally married. I can’t confirm the status of their relationship, if they are back together or not, at this time.”

Back in April 2019, the Pout co-owner filed for divorce from her husband for the second time, shortly before they were set to star on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After their numerous make ups and breakups, some fans are just glad to see them getting along!