Jennifer Garner Leading a 'Mercy Squad' for Ben Affleck (EXCL)

Ben Affleck’s loved ones are worried that he could fall apart from the strain of his messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells In Touch. His ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is leading a “mercy squad” who check up on him constantly to ensure he doesn’t slip back into bad old habits, the insider reveals.

“Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments,” the source continues. “As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt.”

The insider adds that the Good Will Hunting actor, 52, has been “throwing himself into work” as a “healthy escape” from the madness of his split from J. Lo, 55. However, his “history” of alcohol addiction means “there’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough,” the source says.

“That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too,” the insider adds of the rest of the “mercy squad.”

“They’re all in touch with him and with each other,” the source concludes. “They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it.”

J. Lo filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage on August 20, In Touch confirmed at the time. The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker submitted the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of her and Ben’s second wedding ceremony at his estate in Georgia. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed without an attorney.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

J. Lo did not indicate in the filing that she and Ben had a prenuptial agreement.

While it’s not unusual for Ben and ex Jennifer, 52, to spend time together — they are amicable coparents to kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — the pair have been spotted together frequently amid the Deep Water star’s marital issues, which In Touch first exclusively reported on May 15.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that Ben had already “moved out” of his and J. Lo’s Beverly Hills mansion. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Ben later purchased his own $20 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades on July 24, which is closer to Jen and his kids’ home in Brentwood, California. Insiders have exclusively told In Touch that the 13 Going on 30 actress, who has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, has been a shoulder for her ex-husband to lean on during his breakup. However, J. Lo now has suspicions that their friendship will turn into something more.

“Seeing the photos of them looking more like a couple than a pair of exes was the final straw for J. Lo. It was the push she needed to finally file for divorce,” a source told In Touch on Sunday, September 15. “She kept hoping that she and Ben might work things out, but he put in zero effort to fix things and only seemed interested in spending time with Jen and his kids. It was horrible for J. Lo, because she’s now left wondering if she was some sort of pawn that he used to try and win Jen back.”