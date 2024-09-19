Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking her ex, Kody Brown, to court. The TLC personality is suing the father of 18 for child support and custody of their 14-year-old daughter, Truely Brown.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, Christine, 52, filed the lawsuit on Monday, September 16, and asked the court to establish paternity of the teenager, as Kody, 55, currently isn’t on her birth certificate.

In addition, the mom of six requested a domestic relations injunction that stops both parties from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the children for nonroutine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party. Blogger Without a Crystal Ball was the first to report the news.

After Christine’s split from Kody in November 2021, Truely moved with her mother from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah. Around a year later, sources exclusively told In Touch in October 2022 that Kody wasn’t present in his daughter’s life, forcing Christine to “accommodate” the Wyoming native.

“He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

At the time, the Cooking With Just Christine star raised eyebrows when she claimed that moving her daughter away from Kody would salvage the father-daughter relationship. In addition to Truely, the former couple shares kids Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during the October 15, 2023 episode of Sister Wives. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Christine felt that relocating her daughter “froze” her relationship with Kody as they were in a healthy place at the time. Kody is known for having strained relationships with most of his children after separating from Christine, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, while remaining married to his “favorite” wife, Robyn Brown. “I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it,” Christine said in a confessional. “And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

Meanwhile, Kody didn’t agree with his ex and slammed her reasoning behind the decision. “For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” the Brown patriarch said in his own confessional, adding that the situation was “ridiculous.”

Since splitting from Kody, Christine found love with David Woolley. She debuted the romance in February 2023 and he proposed just two months later. The pair made it down the aisle that October, with their nuptials documented for the long running TLC series.