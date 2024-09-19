90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies revealed that she and ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar are still in touch following their split.

“We’ve talked from time to time,” Kim, 54, told Access Hollywood about Usman, 35, in a video interview uploaded on Thursday, September 19. “Mostly it’s just very generic. Like, there’s no, like, going back. There’s nothing like that.”

Kim added that she wishes Usman “the best,” though said she didn’t have a specific message she wanted to share with him.

While Kim shut down any possibility of her and Usman rekindling their romance, she said that she recently started dating someone new. “He’s in San Diego,” the reality star said about the mystery man, adding that he is more in her “demographic” than her ex. “Everything is just very slow right now. So yeah. I’m just enjoying my life.”

She continued the conversation by revealing the qualities she’s looking for in a partner, explaining that it’s important to find someone “who doesn’t gaslight.”

“I just want to be treated with kindness, you know, and respect. I’m a really good woman,” Kim continued. “I’m turning 55 next year and I want to spend the rest of my life just being happy and being positive and that’s how I try to live my life every day.”

She added that she doesn’t “want the mind games anymore,” noting that she didn’t realize the games Sojaboy played during their relationship until the very end.

Fans previously watched Usman and Kim’s romance play during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After they experienced many ups and downs in their romance, Kim confirmed her split from Usman during the January 2023 tell-all. “Done and over,” she said when she was asked about their relationship status. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”

Following his split from Kim, Usman found love with Kiera Ogden and he publicly confirmed their romance in June 2023. “Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” the “Zara” rapper captioned a photo of them via Instagram at the time. “I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me.”

Despite initially seeming head over heels in love, Kiera exclusively confirmed to In Touch that she and Usman ended their romance in July 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have chosen to end my relationship with Usman Umar better known as ‘SojaBoy,’” she said at the time. “I have the utmost gratitude for the support received when our relationship was made public and feel the need to speak out due to the attention our relationship garnered.”

Kiera then said she wasn’t interested in sharing the reason behind their split. “Upholding personal boundaries is essential for my happiness and well-being. I firmly believe that a healthy relationship should be built on mutual respect, understanding, and support,” she continued. “By sharing this update publicly, I hope it inspires others to prioritize their well-being and to stand firm in asserting boundaries within their relationships.”