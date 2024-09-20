George Clooney has been on super friendly terms with Jennifer Aniston for years now, but a source exclusively tells In Touch it’s fallen by the wayside and the Friends superstar is feeling the burn, big time.

“George still says the nicest things about Jen, but the cold reality is that he rarely sees her anymore, and she was counting on an invite to visit him and Amal [Clooney] in Lake Como this summer that just hasn’t come,” the insider reveals. “She was there last year and had a great time and there was all sorts of talk about doing it again this year and now the summer has come and gone without a word about it.”

While Jennifer, 55, is “not the type to bring it up,” the source says “she certainly noticed that she didn’t make the list and Brad [Pitt] did.”

“Truth is, he’s just a lot closer with Brad these days and Brad has essentially taken her spot, or at least that’s how it looks to her,” the insider continues about George’s relationship with Brad, 60, whom Jennifer was married to from 2000 until 2005. Despite splitting up more than a decade ago, the exes are seemingly now on good terms.

However, the source reveals that “Jen isn’t the only one that’s fallen down on George’s list now that Brad is back on the scene.”

“Julia Roberts didn’t get an invite for a summer visit either and everyone has noticed,” the insider says about the Pretty Woman actress, 56, who has appeared in many movies alongside George, 63, over the years. “George has a very selective social pecking order, it’s something that people take note of and talk about, and certainly people have noticed that both Jen and Julia have dropped off from his inner circle.”

While Jennifer isn’t the only person who had been left off of George and Amal’s guest list, the situation is “quite hurtful” for her. “She’s not likely to confront him or rant and rave about it, but it’s definitely a big dent to her ego because she really thought her friendship with George was a lot more special than it’s turned out to be,” the source adds. “Truth is, she feels pretty ghosted.”

Jennifer previously gushed about spending time at George and Amal’s Lake Como home during a March 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Adam Sandler.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner

After Drew, 49, asked if they had pizza with George and his family while filming Murder Mystery 2 abroad, Jennifer and Adam, 58, confirmed that they did. “Oh yeah, that was great,” Adam said about the experience. “That was amazing, they made pizza.”

Jennifer then shared a photo of their group getting off a mini boat on the Clooneys’ estate, and she poked fun at Adam’s outfit. “Look what he wore, I’m sorry,” the Office Christmas Party actress quipped. “Those are satin, blue, dark blue with white pipping basketball shorts and a velour, turquoise [shirt]…”

“Well.. when I eat pizza, I wear shorts, like everybody else in the damn world,” he jokingly responded.