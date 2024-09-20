90 Day Fiance's Robert Springs Chokes Up Over Son's Death

90 Day Fiancé star Robert Springs became emotional while looking back on the death of his son Adriel Hassan and how he tried to help wife Anny Francisco cope with the loss.

“It’s kind of hard and difficult to talk about,” the TLC personality said after choking up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Thursday, September 19. “As a husband, if you cheat on your wife, you know why she’s crying. You know the pain that you caused as a husband. But for your wife to lose her child, you didn’t break their heart. But you’re trying to rebuild it.”

He continued, “It’s up to you as a man, as a dad or whatever to try your best to put those pieces back together.”

Robert and Anny welcomed their first child, a daughter named Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. The pair then welcomed Adriel in September 2021, but they experienced a tragedy when their son passed away at 7 months old.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” Anny wrote in Spanish via Instagram in April 2022. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

The following week, the Dominican Republic native shared the last photos she took of their baby boy before his death. She took to Instagram with snaps of Adriel in a hospital bed, hooked up to a breathing tube. “Life is unfair I just want to have my son,” she wrote.

Anny Francisco/Instagram

In June of this year, Robert and Anny announced that they were expecting their third child. The Florida native took to his Instagram Stories on June 15 to share a photo of himself and his wife on the beach. Both of them wore pink as Robert leaned down to kiss his wife’s stomach. He added the photo to a template that made it appear as if the announcement was being shown on a movie screen in a theater.

Robert did not add a caption, but he thanked fan page 90 Day Fiancé Updates for their congratulations in another post.

On August 10, Robert and Anny shared a video of the baby’s gender reveal. The couple pushed wine glasses into a white cake decorated with “Coming November 2024” in pink and blue frosting. Specks of blue inside revealed that they were having another boy.

“Super excited and [emotional],” Anny wrote in the caption. “I didn’t think I would have another child again but thanks to God and life here I come … Thankful great mind … It’s a boy.”

Robert also shares five children with four other women. His son Bryson, 4, lives with him and Anny full-time.

Robert told Us Weekly that he and his family are excited to welcome a new member of the family after experiencing a difficult loss.

“My daughter is extremely excited. She kisses [her mom’s] belly,” he said. “I’m just looking [forward to being] the dad that I am meant to be. [Being a] loving husband … and just [having] fun with my family, that’s what it’s all about.”

Robert and Anny were first introduced on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 in 2019. They met online and got engaged less than one day after their first in-person meeting in the Dominican Republic. After tying the knot in 2019, the pair went on to star in the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?.