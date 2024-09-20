Are 90 Day Fiance's Veah and Sunny Still Together? Updates

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 introduced fans to Sunny Mahdi, who believed that he and girlfriend Veah Netherton could be the “perfect couple.” However, they come from two different cultures, which could get in the way of their relationship. After meeting the couple in episode 3, many fans are wondering if Veah and Sunny’s romance stood the test of time.

Who Are 90 Day Fiance’s Veah and Sunny?

Sunny is a 25-year-old Bangladesh native who moved to South Africa to help his father run a grocery store. Most of his family still lives in Bangladesh. He met Veah, a 27-year-old from Orlando, Florida, on an international dating app. According to Sunny, Veah grew up in foster care and had a “difficult” childhood as one of eight children.

As seen in the September 15, 2024, episode, Veah made plans to visit Sunny in a few days. However, Sunny was already having trouble trusting his girlfriend because she didn’t always pick up her phone and was still close friends with her ex. He was nervous that the lack of trust would cause issues during her visit, as well as the potential culture clash.

Veah told her friends in episode 3 that she was excited and nervous to meet Sunny in person. If the trip went well, their next step would be getting engaged and Sunny moving to America. However, Veah invited her ex-boyfriend, Rory, on the trip with her because she was nervous about traveling alone, and she didn’t plan on telling Sunny until they arrived in South Africa.

“He can be really cute and really loving and really caring,” Veah told Rory in a clip shared by 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram. “But we’ve had our bad times. He gets really pissed off. … That side of him I don’t like seeing.”

Rory said in a confessional, “I’m excited to go to South Africa, but I’m nervous to see how this plays out.”

TLC

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Veah and Sunny Still Together?

Fans will have to continue watching 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 to see how Veah’s trip to visit Sunny turns out. It’s unclear if the couple is still together in 2024, but they follow each other on Instagram — which seems to hint that they’re at least still friends. However, neither Sunny nor Veah appear on each other’s pages outside of promos for the show.

Veah mostly shared cryptic or funny quotes on her page in the days leading up to her 90 Day Fiancé debut, including one September 4, 2024, video where she wrote, “I’m not the type to tell you to stay away from my man. If he entertains you, he was never mine to begin with.”

On the other hand, another quote on her page suggested that she and Sunny may simply be keeping their romance offline. “When you are happy with someone in private, you don’t need to prove it on social media,” the September 5, 2024, post read.

Meanwhile, Sunny shared a few videos with the location tagged as South Africa throughout 2024, hinting that he might not have made the move to America — yet.