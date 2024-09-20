Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed her plans to sell her portion of Coyote Pass to ex-husband Kody Brown after their split.

“If Kody’s not willing to buy me out … I’m going to have to do something with it,” Janelle, 55, told former sister wife Christine Brown about the land in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 22, episode shared by Us Weekly.

After noting that they needed to pay off the Coyote Pass property the family purchased in Arizona, Janelle claimed that Kody, 55, was “not talking to me about it.”

“I think I’m going to have to lawyer up,” she said. “That’s the only way I’m ever going to get any kind of decision out of him.”

Janelle discussed selling the land after she revealed she was considering relocating to Montana with her eldest daughter, Maddie, and her family. “What changed my mind [about the Arizona land] was when I went with Maddie to look in Montana and I’m like, ‘Oh, I could have this somewhere else,’” the mother of six continued.

Christine, 52, said it was a “no-brainer” for Janelle to live near Maddie, 28, in Montana instead of “living on Coyote Pass with a house and who knows, maybe Kody and Robyn [Brown].” Maybe Meri [Brown]’s going to have a house there too? No.”

While Janelle seemed on board with the idea, she noted that it wouldn’t be easy to release her land ownership.

“I really have no legal rights to make any kind of claim on Kody’s property. We’re not legally married,” she said. “It’s not like I’m just calling a lawyer and saying, ‘I need to divorce this person.’ No, it’s really complicated because there’s no legal marriage.”

While the exes still had to figure out the logistics of the sale, Janelle insisted that her spiritual marriage with Kody was over. “He’s not talked to me for a very long time,” Janelle said, explaining that they only communicate via text. “He avoids me.”

Christine was Kody’s first wife to end their spiritual marriage in November 2021, and Janelle followed suit in December 2022. Meanwhile, Meri, 53, confirmed the end of their marriage in January 2023, making Robyn, 45, his last remaining wife.

Kody and his wives originally bought the Coyote Pass property when all of their marriages were intact. Their plan was for each wife to have their own home on the property, though the houses were never built. After his split from Christine, Kody bought back her portion of the land and she kept the money when she relocated to Utah.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

In August, In Touch exclusively revealed that Kody and Robyn listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for $1,650,000. The property sits on a two-acre wooded lot “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the listing posted on August 29.

While it’s not clear where Kody and Robyn plan to live once they sell their home, it was previously confirmed that they still owe money on several parcels of their Coyote Pass property. Additionally, there were no active building permits on Coyote Pass as of August 29, In Touch confirmed.