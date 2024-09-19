Cara Maria Sorbello spilled the tea about what wasn’t shown from her fight with Laurel Stucky on season 40 of The Challenge. After the explosive Wednesday, September 18, episode, Cara took to TikTok to share some behind-the-scenes information about what viewers didn’t see.

Cara, 38, specifically referenced the part of the fight when Laurel, 39, said, “I had your back when …” and then cameras cut to a clip of them having a heart-to-heart on The Challenge: Rivals in 2011. However, Cara said Laurel wasn’t actually referencing this “irrelevant” moment.

“What she actually said is something I have to dance around here and something they cannot legally put on TV,” Cara continued. “In essence, she mimicked past abuse that I endured while towering over me and screaming at me, ‘I had your back when …” She basically weaponized my past trauma, pulled it out of nowhere. What she did do was absolutely trigger something deep inside me that I didn’t even know was there to set off.”

She continued, “It’s one thing to yell and say, ‘Oh, you’re worthless, nobody likes you, I’m not your friend.’ I can deal with that all day. I’ve dealt with that in the past. It’s another to weaponize abusive trauma from my past, pull it out of nowhere, and use it while you’re screaming at me and almost reenacting it.”

The MTV star said she was sharing the video to explain why she was so “upset” in the scene, since the footage shown lacked content. “The thing she said that triggered me and sent the whole house off [on her] was removed because it can’t legally be shown,” Cara added. “It looked a type of way, like, ‘Why would Cara be upset?’ Well, that’s why.”

In her video, she also explained why she stepped in during Laurel’s fight with Michele Fitzgerald, which is what set off this chain of events. “I hear Laurel say, ‘Michele, I’m never going to be your friend. We’re just never going to be friends, OK?’ And so I looked at Michele and I said, “I’ll be your friend,’” Cara revealed. “Because I wanted to take her out of that situation because I’ve been there. Nobody should have to be talked to like that. In the episode, you don’t hear Laurel say, “Michele, I’m never going to be your friend.’ You just hear me say, ‘I’ll be your friend,’ and pull her out, but that’s what led me to say that.”

She also said that Laurel “started” the argument with Michele, 34, who was then “sobbing” on the treadmill afterward. “I’ve been there,” Cara admitted. “I get more protective of other people’s feelings and other people getting hurt than I do of my own self. Seeing Michele sobbing at the way Laurel’s been treating her just set me off.”

She was further set off when Rachel Robinson confirmed that Laurel was trying to turn everyone in the house against Cara on The Challenge: All Stars 4, which was filmed before season 40.

Cara said she and Laurel then had another confrontation where she tried to tell her former friend that the way she was treating Michele and other cast members was not OK. She claimed she was met with Laurel covering her ears and tuning her out, which led her to walk downstairs. At that point, she tried to give Michele a pep talk, which Laurel overheard, leading to the main blowout argument.

“After that, security followed her around for several days to make sure she stayed away from me,” Cara concluded. “And I asked to speak to a therapist because of the visceral reaction that pulled from me. She wants to manipulate me, which is another reason she would bring up such a low moment in my life.”