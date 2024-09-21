Johnny Depp's Teeth 'Just the Beginning' of a Total Makeover (EXCL)

Johnny Depp has fixed his once-rotting teeth back up to pearly-white perfection, which a source exclusively tells In Touch is just the beginning of a total body rebuilding process.

“He had no choice, his teeth were rotten to the bone and his breath reeked, and it was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease,” the source said.

Johnny, 61, had been a big screen leading man and serious heartthrob for decades, but recently, the aging rocker seems to have had all his bad decisions catch up to him in a flash – most notably, his teeth – that is, until recently.

The actor had previously taken some criticism for his yellowed and crooked teeth while making appearances at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his film Jeanne du Barry.

“It was a result of all those years of letting himself go,” the source confirms.

“Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star just wrapped up a messy divorce from ex wife Amber Heard, which included a vicious and public defamation trial that exposed nasty episodes from the actor’s married life, including allegations of abuse, alcoholism and drug-fueled arguments.

The exposure seriously hurt his standing among Hollywood producers and shot callers, leading to a drought of work, which really stung considering the hard-partying “pirate” was said to be spending over $30,000 a month on wine alone.

“People stopped calling,” he shared in April. “I’ve been sitting around.”

After being axed from the industry, Johnny took stock of what he had – and had lost – including most of his once $600 million fortune and the good will of his former coworkers.

He’s still got friends though, including Will Smith, who is also working on rebuilding his career post-Oscar’s slap incident and Al Pacino, who recently starred in Johnny’s directorial comeback Modì, about Italian artist Amedeo Modiglian.

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

With this new perspective and possibly his life saved, the once-shining star is looking toward a brighter future.

“Johnny’s life has changed considerably in the two years since. He took a step back because he needed to regroup after everything that came out,” an insider previously told In Touch.

“Johnny never hid his hard-partying lifestyle, but the extent of his drinking and drug use made headlines around the world.”

“Something had to give.”

Apparently, Johnny’s teeth were the first thing to do so. The first source says the iconic actor is now aiming at rebuilding his career, starting with his looks: “This is the start of better things ahead.”

“He’s become hyper aware of how certain parts of his body are falling apart and now he’s mapping out a health plan.”

“He wants to build up muscle too and maybe some nip/tucks and why not?”

“He’s finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish his skin and hair and general appearance.”

“People around him are saying it’s about time.”