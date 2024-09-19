Who Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Demi's Ex-Husband?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives arrived with a bang on September 6, 2024. The show follows several Utah-based content creators as they juggle their households, social media, husbands and more. Demi Engemann quickly became a fan favorite in season 1, and now fans are curious to know more about her ex-husband.

Who Is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Demi Engemann’s Ex-Husband?

Before Demi was cozied up with current husband Bret Engemann, she was married to Blake Corbin. The two married in 2015, when Demi was just 21 years old. Demi still has a photo from her wedding to Blake on her Instagram, and it’s clear that the two were in love at the time.

“It was a perfect day for a fall wedding! Couldn’t have asked for better friends and family! Everyone went above and beyond to make my day so beyond perfect and special!! Can’t wait to get pictures back and relive all of the amazing little details!” Demi wrote alongside a photo of her and her bridesmaids posted in October 2015.

During their marriage, Blake and Demi welcomed one child – a baby girl named Maude.

When Did Demi Engemann Divorce Her First Husband?

Blake and Demi decided to part ways in 2020, five years after they tied the knot. Demi has previously opened up about suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of Maude.

“Things were going well with [Blake]. We were excited we were going to have a baby,” Demi said in a TikTok video posted on February 4, 2023. “Fast forward to having Maude and then dealing with postpartum depression and really bad anxiety and just all that comes with being a new mom, and it absolutely rocked my world and my ex-husband’s and I’s marriage.

When Did Demi Engemann Start Dating Bret Engemann?

Demi first met Bret when she was just 9 years old, and he was 25 at the time. While sparks didn’t fly until Demi was an adult, the age gap between her and Bret has made some fans cringe. Demi first reconnected with Bret while she was still married to Blake.

The two ran into Bret at a local gym and later that night, they secretly signed him up to audition for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. When Bret was sent home from filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he messaged Demi about some modeling opportunities for Maude. He wasn’t aware that Demi and Blake had divorced, which kicked off a long string of messages between the two.

Demi Engemann/Instagram

“It was like a movie,” Demi explained in one of her TikTok videos. “Everything made sense, and we just had this instant connection, instant chemistry.”

Demi’s divorce from Blake wasn’t finalized, but after two and a half months, she finally agreed to go on a date with Bret. The reality TV star said that most of her friends and family weren’t aware that she and Blake were in the midst of a divorce. Plus, Bret hadn’t informed the producers of The Bachelorette that he wouldn’t be returning to film. The night of their date, photos of Demi and Bret having dinner together were leaked to the press. Demi’s phone exploded with messages from friends and family, while Bret fielded calls from people connected to The Bachelorette.

The stress from the leak led to Demi breaking things off with Bret, but a few months later she realized she made a mistake and the two officially began dating. Bret proposed ten months later, and in 2021, Demi walked down the aisle.