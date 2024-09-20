90 Day Fiancé’s Ed “Big Ed” Brown revealed how he proposed to fiancée Porscha Raemond with a paperclip ring just 24 hours after they met.

Ed, 59, met Porscha, 29, at a fan meet-and-greet at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Plantation, Florida, and he explained that he “felt the sparks” and realized she was his “dream girl” while speaking to Page Six about their whirlwind engagement.

“So I’m there carrying out these big sandwiches with sparklers. It’s crazy. And in walks this beautiful Italian dish. Her name is Porscha,” he told the outlet in an interview published on Thursday, September 19. “She comes up, gives me the warmest hug. … She gives me a big kiss on the cheek.”

After instantly hitting it off, Ed and Porscha went out to dinner the following evening at YOLO restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. The longtime TLC personality noticed that Porscha had all of the qualities he was looking for in a wife, and he decided to turn a paperclip into an engagement ring after getting support from a friend.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“I get down on one knee and everyone goes crazy. The restaurant was freaking out,” Ed recalled of the proposal, which took place on Monday, September 16. “I said, ‘Look I never want to let you go. I think I met The One. I want to marry you.’ And she said, ‘Yes,’ and we hugged and we kissed.”

Ed added that they were “kissing and smooching the whole night” and declared that he’s in love with his bride-to-be. Despite being ready for marriage, Ed explained that he and Porscha have not yet had sex and they plan to take things “slow.”

The TV personality added that his family, including daughter Tiffany, have been “freaking out” about his engagement, though Ed said that “in my heart … I can’t wait.”

Soon after Ed and Porscha’s engagement was revealed, an insider told Us Weekly that they experienced “love at first sight.” The source continued, “She’s incredible. She’s his dream girl.”

Ed was “blown away within a few seconds” of meeting Porscha. “He was so enamored that he asked the manager to get him a paperclip and he made her a ring out of it,” the insider added. “He got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal.”

Fans have gotten to know Ed during his appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, which documented his relationships with exes Rose Vega and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods.

TLC

His latest proposal comes just five months after he and Liz, 32, called off their own engagement during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Ed chose to cancel their wedding after they got into a heated fight over his taco pasta recipe. While she said the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh, Ed insisted that she needed to “stop being a baby.” The pair started arguing and he decided to cancel their wedding without speaking to Liz first.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” he said in a confessional at the time. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”