90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda revealed that she’s scared to have children with Gino Palazzolo while discussing what it’s like to have a son with special needs.

Jasmine, 36, explained that accepting her son JC’s diagnosis was one of the most difficult things she’s been through during the Sunday, January 7 episode. “You picture your son or your daughter, like, ‘Oh, I’ll do this, I’ll do that,’ and then, reality is different,” she told Gino, 53. “What if we have a kid and he’s also special needs?”

The TLC personality further opened up about the topic during a confessional. “It’s very hard for him to communicate, he doesn’t have a verbal language,” Jasmine explained about her youngest son. “But what makes it difficult to have a child with special needs is not the child. It’s the people. It’s very hard, it’s not easy.”

She then expressed her concerns about bringing JC and her eldest son, Juance, to the United States to be with her and Gino, explaining that people have been “very mean” and had “no tolerance” in the past.

“I’m glad that sometimes my son doesn’t realize what’s going on but me as a mom, I do,” the Panama native said through tears. “If we go to a restaurant and he’s not behaving as a neurotypical kid, you have the stares, you have the ugly looks. You have, even the staff from the restaurant, you know? And it hurts me a lot. I don’t know if I will have the strength to go through this.”

Jasmine later asked Gino what would happen if she could not give him “a neurotypical” child and said the concern “scares [her] to death.”

“He’s still a human being and we’re going to take care of him, right? Can’t predict it … it’s not your fault.” Gino responded.

The Michigan native added in a confessional that he wanted to assure her that he “will always be there for her no matter what.”

The emotional conversation concluded with Jasmine telling Gino that he had a kind heart. “And my children are lucky to have you too and if we ever have a baby, he or she’s gonna be very lucky to have you as a dad,” she added.

Jasmine’s sons, whom she shares with her unnamed ex-husband, are rarely mentioned on the reality show. However, Juance made his franchise debut during a season 10 episode when she discussed her K-1 visa being approved.

TLC

During an October 2023 episode, she revealed that she and Gino agreed to bring her sons to the United States “as soon as possible.” Jasmine added that her ex was “OK” with the idea, though she was worried about breaking the news to her children.

“You’ll stay here in Panama with Dad, your aunt, your grandma, until I figure everything out?” the reality star explained to Juance at the time. “The house where we’ll live, the school where you are going to study, because that’s the plan that I told you, remember?”

Juance responded that he was willing to move overseas, adding that he would miss her smile until they reunited.