90 Day Fiancé star Holly Weeks is no longer living with husband Wayne Cornish in South Africa, but that could change on one condition.

During part three of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 tell-all on Monday, December 18, Holly, 44, ran off the stage in tears after Wayne, 40, admitted that he “didn’t know” if he should have married her in the first place. During a break, the Utah native told costar Kenny Niedermeier that she still loved Wayne. She called her husband to apologize for her behavior, and Wayne admitted that it was draining to see his wife so emotional all the time. However, he still considers Holly his soulmate, even though they have work to do as a couple.

Holly later admitted that she does want to move back to South Africa to be with Wayne, but they have to be in a “good place” first.

During the December 4 episode of the tell-all, Holly revealed that she had been living in the U.S. for four months while Wayne continued to live in South Africa. The separation put a strain on the relationship, with Wayne admitting that they “lost a bit of contact.” Then, during the December 11 episode, Holly noted that she moved back home because her mother was “really sick.” Additionally, she needed to work so that she could pay the credit card debt she accrued while living in South Africa. She tried to get Wayne to join her in the States, but he refused.

“America is not for me,” he said.

The couple’s lack of communication during their time apart has led Wayne to question if they lost their “connection.” He hinted that he didn’t “see a future” with her.

Holly and Wayne’s whirlwind romance began when they met on a Jehovah’s Witness dating site. They clicked very quickly, and Holly hopped on a plane to visit the plumber in his native South Africa for the first time. The two got engaged after three days.

“I know it’s really quick, but I feel like we’re really ready,” Holly said of the engagement. “And we’ve been waiting until we’re married to have sex and so we’re excited to do that as well.”

Holly returned to South Africa a week before their wedding to start their life together. However, her mother tagged along for the trip, which caused tension for Holly and Wayne. Additionally, the couple disagreed over their living situation, as Holly wanted to move into a gated community to ease her safety concerns. Unfortunately, Wayne couldn’t afford to move to a more expensive area. He invested $40,000 into cryptocurrency, which felt like a betrayal to Holly.

“I feel like you should’ve included me with that because, like, I gave up a lot to be here,” she told him. “You hurt someone that loves you so much and someone that sacrificed everything.”

Despite their relationship challenges, Holly and Wayne tied the knot during the October 2 episode. However, he seemingly confirmed their split in November by telling a fan in an Instagram comment that he was not “with Holly.” Wayne then appeared to delete his Instagram account.