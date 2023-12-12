90 Day Fiancé star Holly Weeks ran off stage after Wayne Cornish hinted that he doesn’t “see a future” with her.

Holly, 44, explained during the Monday, December 11, tell-all episode for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that she left South Africa to live in the United States because her mother was “really sick.” Additionally, the reality star needed to work in order to pay off the credit card debt she accrued while in South Africa.

She said that she and Wayne, 40, had not communicated for weeks, though her husband claimed his phone issues were to blame.

The pair continued to open up about the problems, including the way he views her depression and Wayne’s belief that she abandoned their marriage. However, Holly argued that she tried to get Wayne to move to the United States with her.

“America is not for me,” he responded.

In light of their problems, Holly wondered if he “shouldn’t have married” her. The tension in the conversation grew when he simply replied, “I don’t know.”

Wayne then insisted that he loves Holly, though said that his attempts to support her have been emotionally draining for him. He went on to admit that he no longer felt that they had the “connection” that they used to share.

The conversation ended when Wayne admitted that he had concerns about his relationship with Holly, which caught her off guard and she ran off stage.

Holly and Wayne first connected when they met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. After sparking a connection, Holly traveled to South Africa to meet Wayne in person. They quickly fell in love and got engaged three days later.

Despite their fast engagement, Holly was confident that she wanted to marry Wayne. “I know it’s really quick, but I feel like we’re really ready,” she said in a confessional. “And we’ve been waiting until we’re married to have sex and so we’re excited to do that as well.”

TLC

The pair faced many conflicts during their time on the show, including disagreements about their living arrangements. While the Utah native suggested they move into a gated community after Wayne’s home was burglarized, the plumber stated that he didn’t want to move because he couldn’t afford to live in a more expensive area.

Holly and Wayne later tied the knot during an episode that aired in October 2023. However, their romance hit a major roadblock when Wayne admitted he was considering ending their marriage following Holly’s move back to the United States.

“It’s been a bit strange,” he said during the December 4 tell-all after Holly had been living in Utah for “four months.”