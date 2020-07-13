Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast Castravet/Instagram

Money problems again? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet faced off over work once more during the Sunday, July 12, episode of Happily Ever After. While visiting Andrei’s family in Moldova, the couple clashed over what they believe the man and woman’s responsibilities are in the household — and things seemingly came to a head when the Moldovan said people from his country are more “energized” than Americans.

“[Women here] make breakfast, clean the table, clean the house, raise children and work,” he told Elizabeth. He claimed he didn’t mean any “harm” by the comment, but his wife couldn’t help taking offense. “I’m the breadwinner,” she challenged him.

Elizabeth couldn’t help but be frustrated with her man for acting like “a chauvinistic house male,” but it seems she’s also getting frustrated with him for not finding a job in the United States. “Is that why you have a job? Is that right?” she taunted at one point while they were sharing a meal with his parents. The language barrier prevented Andrei’s mom and dad from understanding what she said — and he claimed it was a “good” thing they didn’t realize she was “insulting” him.

Traditional gender roles appear to be a major sticking point for the couple. The issue came up once again while they were hanging with friends. After the Florida native asked her husband to make sure she was included in the conversation — which happened mainly in Romanian, although the pals spoke a little English — he seemed to get fed up, calling her a “feminist” and asking if she wants a “podium” to speak on.

This is far from the first time the TLC stars have fought about money. The issue also came up during the season 5 premiere in June when they discussed having a second wedding ceremony Andrei’s Moldovan family could attend. Despite that, the groom thought Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, should be the one to foot the bill.

“He is obligated to do this. He did it for your sisters, and everybody got the wedding of their dreams,” he insisted. “You need to get the wedding of your dreams, too.” The bride didn’t see it that way. “My dad already cut us off and you want my dad to pay for the wedding?” she asked.

It’s clear the couple loves each other — but they’ve still got some major issues to work through.