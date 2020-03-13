The time has come! 90 Day Fiancé alum Elizabeth Potthast Castravet revealed her breast-feeding journey with her daughter, Eleanor, is “officially over” in an announcement shared via Instagram on Friday, March 13. The season 5 star opened up about her experience alongside a series of photos featuring her beautiful bundle of joy.

“After 413 sweet, long and exhausting days! I honestly thought it was going to be more difficult weaning her but it’s true, when baby and momma are both ready you will know,” the TV personality began her caption. “Well, we were both definitely over it and Eleanor now enjoys whole milk and almond milk.”

Elizabeth admitted it has been an adjustment for her because it was always a bonding experience for them, however she is very grateful for being able to breast-feed her daughter as long as she did.

“I have to say, it’s really strange not having her somewhat attached to me everyday and I feel like something is missing,” she continued. “But I know she is a big girl now and is growing up and blossoming so that makes me really happy and proud.”

The reality star — who also appeared on season 4⁣⁣ of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — welcomed her first child with husband, Andrei Castravet, in January 2019. She documented her pregnancy leading up to Eleanor’s birth, sharing glowing bump photos and updates along the way. In April, the blonde beauty showed off her post-baby body.

In the caption of her pic, Elizabeth revealed how she obtained her trim figure. “As a momma on the go, I love products that are healthy and quick to make and @310nutrition’s #310shake is both! It’s so much more than just a weight loss shake, it’s the perfect junk food replacement. It’s plant-based, loaded with superfoods and tastes amazing,” she wrote at the time.

Elizabeth and her beau, Andrei, are still going strong after forming a bond on a dating app. The lovebirds met for the first time during a 2016 trip to Dublin and he ultimately relocated to Florida to start their new lives together. Even though they faced some hardships and family drama in the past, it appears they are all closer than ever today.

On March 13, she shared sweet photos of her dad, Chuck Potthast, spending quality time with his granddaughter Eleanor. Elizabeth also posted some cute portraits of her and Andrei smiling in the car together. Keep the good times coming!