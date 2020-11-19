She didn‘t get the boot. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg squashed rumors she was “fired” from TLC following her tumultuous split from estranged husband Jihoon Lee.

“I’m seeing a lot of articles and YouTube videos [claiming] that I’ve been fired. I would like to address this. I’ve never been fired. That is fake news,” the Salt Lake City, Utah, resident began her Instagram Stories post on Thursday, November 19.

“I am still attached to Sharp [Entertainment]. I also saw another cast [member] who they claimed this about had to also speak out. I just don’t want to continue to film if ever asked,” Deavan, 23, revealed about her future reality TV appearances.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

While she did not specify which person from the franchise she was referring to, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle was the most recent star to shut down speculation he and wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) were let go from the TLC spinoff.

“We were not fired or reprimanded,” he wrote on November 14, revealing they actually quit after some marital drama. “We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp have both been very considerate to our situation.”

Deavan also went through her own relationship struggles in recent months. Jihoon confirmed their breakup via Instagram Live in August, while viewers continue to see what led to the demise of their romance in season 2 of The Other Way.

“So, I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy,” the South Korea native shared at the time.

The following month, Deavan announced she filed for divorce from Jihoon, 31. The exes share a 19-month-old son, Taeyang, and she also has a 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship.

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

In Touch confirmed Deavan moved on from Jihoon in August and was in a relationship with aspiring actor Christopher “Topher” Park, 27. “The way I met Topher was I was flying to [South] Korea the first time back in November, it was the first time I was filming. It would be the first time I met Jihoon’s family,” she revealed in November while chatting with 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates.

The duo continued to chat on social media and later caught up for a date in Los Angeles. Afterward, Topher took a trip to Utah to visit Deavan and the rest is history. They celebrated Halloween together and are still going strong today.