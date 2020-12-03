Not holding back. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg brazenly called out the show’s production team after season 2 came to an end, revealing she has an important matter to settle with them.

The TV personality, 24, slammed Sharp Entertainment in a lengthy message shared via Instagram on Thursday, December 3, following her tumultuous split from estranged husband Jihoon Lee. “The past two years have been the hardest I’ve ever experienced in my life. My life is forever changed by this show,” she began.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

“Some good, some bad. I want to personally thank the Korean film crew who was apart from Sharp,” the mom of two continued, revealing it was a stark contrast from her experience with the other crew. “Amazing, kind and loyal. Who knew the bad and held my hand through it. I wish I could say the same about Sharp.”

Deavan said she is “grateful” for the opportunities provided to her during her time on the show, although it also made her realize the downsides of the experience.

“The greater lesson I’ve learned is how evil some people can be. The truth of reality is dark and evil. Fake scenarios taken from real life to ruin many people’s lives. My heart goes out to the many people who have taken their lives this year due to reality TV going [too] far,” the Salt Lake City, Utah, resident added.

While airing out her grievances, Deavan claimed a lot of content was “cut” in the second half of the season. “A lot of over-the-line things bringing many of the cast members to almost take their lives. Me being one of them,” she shared.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

“I will post the video TLC showed in the trailer. The video was my goodbye. This experience took me to a dark place I never want to revisit. But I also met amazing people in Korea who helped me through this time. I hope future cast members are treated fairly and not as money bags or other puppets,” Deavan concluded.

Deavan went on to thank fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars who helped her cope amid the tough times, giving a personal shout-out to Tiffany Franco Smith and Before the 90 Days alum Erika Owens for showing her the support she needed.

The reality star revealed her thoughts about reality TV nearly two months after confirming she filed for divorce from Jihoon, 31. Deavan and Jihoon share 20-month-old son Taeyang and she also has a daughter, Drascilla, 5, from a past relationship. Her decision to end their marriage came after their messy split.

In the wake of their breakup, she moved on with new boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, and it’s speculated the couple is now engaged and planning to wed.

