90 Day Fiancé stars Annie and David Toborowsky are growing their family! The beloved TLC couple announced the beginning of their fertility journey as they revealed plans for baby No. 1 together.

“Thank you to Dr B. and the HRC Fertility Center for all that you are doing for us,” David, 55, shared via Instagram on Monday, January 22. “We feel so comfortable and in good hands.” In the snap, David smiled alongside his wife, 31, and doctor as they visited the California-based medical center.

The couple first teased they were “embarking on a major journey” on January 19, leaving no hints and simply asking fans for their prayers. One day later, the duo revealed their baby plans by telling fans they had a “great appointment” at the fertility center.

“We look forward to the next steps and will keep you posted. They were absolutely amazing,” David updated fans on January 20. “Time to head back to Arizona.”

The couple has been open with their journey of growing their family. David is already a father to two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Annie admitted that while she once wanted to have children with David, she wasn’t “sure” anymore, first making the revelation during season 1 of the couples’ spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, in January 2022.

“I cannot have any more children on my own unless I have a vasectomy reversal,” David explained to producers in another scene. “If Annie decides that she wants to have children, they can still extract the sperm.”

David and Annie first introduced their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2017. The pair met when David traveled to Thailand after suffering a stroke and crossed paths with his future wife by chance while she was sitting at a bar.

After tying the knot in 2017, the international couple went on to appear on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before they were given their own spinoff in January 2022.

David and Annie famously had major money woes upon Annie’s arrival in the U.S. — living in a friend’s storage unit to save money — but their luck has seemingly changed. The 90 Day Fiancé alums moved into a new home in Hidden Hills, Arizona in May 2022. The ​​four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is an astonishing 2,219 square feet and has enough space should their family grow.