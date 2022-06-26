She’s doing her! 90 Day Fiancé favorite Annie Toborowsky is one to keep it real with her fans, and that includes her plastic surgery transformation. Known for her hilarious commentary on Pillow Talk alongside her husband David Toborowsky, the Thailand native has kept it candid over the years about her past cosmetic procedures.

One of the first procedures the cooking instructor has confirmed is double eyelid surgery, otherwise known as East Asian blepharoplasty. The controversial surgery reshapes the skin on the eyelid in order to create an eyelid crease in patients who have what is commonly referred to as hooded eyes.

The surgery is popular among people of Asian descent and aims to help them achieve what is generally referred to as a more European beauty aesthetic. While Annie confirmed the procedure, the TLC alum revealed the reason behind her decision was more medical than cosmetic.

“I had an eyes problem years ago and finally got it done [a] week ago,” the Arizona resident wrote in a reply to a fan comment in May 2019. The reality TV personality added, “I have an eyes problem and not thing to do with my Asian [sic]. Contrast for me, I think Asian eyes is [most] beautiful in the world.”

More recently, fans speculated the 90 Day Fiancé alum has opted for lip injections. In a fresh-faced April 2022 Instagram post, fans were quick to point out that her lips looked larger than usual.

“No need for the lip fillers Annie. Or anything! You are a natural beauty. Please don’t start,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Annie, please don’t start with fillers and plastic.”

In a May 2022 photo, fans continued to debate whether Annie’s changing appearance was due to going under the knife or simply a filter. “Everyone saying it’s a filter … It’s not I just watched Pillow Talk and that’s exactly how she looks,” a viewer pointed out.

Fans will have to tune in to Pillow Talk to see if Annie opens up further on her enhancements. Keep scrolling below to see Annie Toborowsky’s plastic surgery transformation!