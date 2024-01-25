90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva is a “Botox babe”! The TLC personality debuted her latest plastic surgery procedure and looked unrecognizable to her long-time fans.

“Love my Botox days!” Darcey, 49, shared via Instagram alongside a video visiting a medical spa on Wednesday, January 25. “Best experience ever!”

The Connecticut native shared photos of her results later that day, captioning the compilation of selfies, “In my femme fatale era,” adding the hashtags “allure,” “sexy,” and “self-worth.”

While Darcey had some admirers, fans were quick to air their opinions over her changing appearance underneath the upload.

“I was watching you on 90 days when you were with Tom [Brooks]. You were beautiful then. I have no idea why you would do this to your beautiful face,” one fan commented. Meanwhile, another added, “Your self-worth has nothing to do with your looks. You are valuable because you exist, you’re here. It’s your humanity that makes you valuable. Not how you look, dear Darcey.”

Darcey isn’t the only one who’s out to perfect her appearance! Her husband, Georgi Rusev — whom she married in November 2023 — took a page out of her playbook and revealed a newly chiseled jaw after getting “snatched” at a beauty spa in Hartford, Connecticut.

“I do filler and my cheekbones and my jawline,” Georgi explained via his Instagram Stories, which was later shared by a fan account on November 14, 2023. “I love it.”

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to Darcey, writing that the couple looked “like twins now.” “I guess after looking at plastic women for a few years, you start to see yourself as needing improvement,” another user wrote. “You didn’t, you were (not now) a dream. Miss seeing that soft handsome natural face.”

Darcey introduced her relationship with Georgi on season 1 of Darcey and Stacey in 2020 following her reality TV romances with Jesse Meester and Tom on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

The pair shared many ups and downs in their romance, with them calling off their engagement for a second time in February 2022. Darcey made attempts to move on from the Bulgarian native and sought out the help of a matchmaker, but would later admit to “hooking up” with Georgi before Stacey and Florian’s November 2022 nuptials.

Darcey and Georgi clearly worked things out as the pair tied the knot themselves in an intimate ceremony with just 20 people.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds, Darcey and Georgi!” TLC’s official Instagram account congratulated the couple on November 16, 2023. “Here’s what she has to say about their big day: ‘I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th. I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo.’”