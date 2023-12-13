Shortly before 90 Day Fiancé star Yohan Geronimno’s cheating scandal was exposed, Daniele Gates gushed about spending Christmas with him and his family.

“Yohan and I ran a toy drive on social media, so we are spending Christmas even getting dressed up as Santa and his elf and handing out toys to kids!” Daniele, 43, exclusively told In Touch in December 2022. “We also got matching pajamas for his family to celebrate and take photos after. We are SO excited!”

The toy drive that Yohan, 33, and Daniele planned was documented during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and it’s safe to say the former educator’s holiday itinerary didn’t go as planned.

The couple — who wed in November 2021 — got into a heated argument before the charity event and split after a conversation over rent money. Despite the tension, the couple continued with their plan to pass out holiday gifts to the children in their neighborhood. However, they were not on good terms when they returned to their shared apartment and Yohan left to move back in with his mother.

Things only got worse after a woman reached out to Daniele on social media to reveal her two-year affair with Yohan — which began one month before Daniele and Yohan’s wedding.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained about the woman’s claims during the November 27 episode, adding that she asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

The New York native added that Yohan allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood,” and after going through his computer, there were “at least six” other women he was regularly communicating online with.

The personal trainer denied having affairs or sending explicit photos during part 2 of tell-all, which aired on December 11. However, Daniele was confident that he did as she revealed that she added all the women Yohan had as “friends” on her social media profiles.

The reality TV couple made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022. After Daniele made the Dominican Republic her permanent residence, the pair made the transition to the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January.