90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, had a life-changing secret that they hadn’t yet shared with the world: she was pregnant and the couple were expecting baby No. 1. Sadly, Vanessa has suffered a miscarriage that has the pair devastated and broken hearted.

Colt, 36, shared the news via an Instagram post on Monday, October 11. He wrote, “Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share. We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child.”

“We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart,” the TLC star added.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever Afer? alum shared a sonogram photo showing the couple’s growing baby, as well as a form that noted that their child’s estimated due date was April 21, 2022.

Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson, wrote in the comments, “My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through. It is so very sad that things like this happen. One minute you are on top of the world with joy. Then the next you can’t believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa.”

Vanessa hinted that a tragedy had struck their lives in a post about “grief” before Colt broke the news about the couple losing their baby. “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go,” the quote read, which was attributed to Jamie Anderson.

Colt revealed that he secretly married Vanessa during part two of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in May 2021. “I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn’t tell anybody in this f–king room,” Colt declared. The pair wed during a road trip through Reno, Nevada, a month before the taping. “It was very simple. Very private,” the Las Vegas native shared about their elopement. It was so private that his mom Debbie wasn’t even aware, as she came to learn about it from watching Colt’s revelation on the show.