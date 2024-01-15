90 Day Fiancé couple Clayton Clark and Analí Vallejos finally got intimate several weeks after Analí’s arrival in the U.S.

During the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sunday, January 14, Clayton, 29, proudly revealed that he and Analí, 26, had sex for the first time since she moved in with him.

Their relationship milestone came more than two months after fans saw Analí land in Kentucky during the November 12, 2023 episode. Tensions rose quickly as the Peru native saw Clayton’s unusual living situation — his apartment lacked much furniture, and his mother, Violet, lived in a small walk-in closet.

“I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space but not exactly the closet,” she admitted. “In a closet you can store clothes, shoes, suitcases, etc., but I didn’t know what to say.”

Clayton and Analí have also struggled with communication and intimacy, both on emotional and physical levels. During an early December 2023 episode, Clayton tried to have an intimate night in a hotel room with Analí. He gave the room a romantic atmosphere and sprawled out on the bed, but Analí wasn’t impressed.

“When I get to the room, my surprise is that Clayton is waiting for me,” she said in a confessional. “Maybe he thought he looked like a model, but to me, he looked like a cow all splayed out.”

Clayton tried to get Analí in the mood for sex by giving her a massage, but she went to bed. He got “blue balls” as a result, and Analí laughed at him.

“When a guy is ready to make babies, but the girl doesn’t want to, the testicles turn blue,” he told his fiancée, and she replied, “Oh my God. No, that’s nasty!”

In a later episode, Clayton made his frustration over their lack of sexual activity known during a double date. He said to a waitress while ordering his drink, “I gotta get the virgin version, because I am effectively living as a virgin because we haven’t been having sex recently.”

Clayton laughed at his joke, but Analí appeared to be embarrassed and hurt as she wiped tears from her eyes. When his friend tried to get him to “shut up,” Clayton doubled down.

“What is she gonna do, not have sex with me?” he asked.

“When Clayton starts talking about this subject, it’s so uncomfortable for me, and it’s disrespectful because I’m at the table,” Analí said. “I am really asking myself, is this double date for having a good time, or just to criticize me?”

Analí and Clayton met on a language app. She was learning English, while Clayton was learning Spanish. They talked online for eight months before meeting in person and getting engaged.

Fans can tune into season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to see how Analí and Clayton’s relationship unfolds.