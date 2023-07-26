90 Day Fiancé’s Ed “Big Ed” Brown is getting slammed in the comments of his latest workout video.

On Wednesday, July 26, the TLC star took to Instagram with a clip of himself standing in front of a punching bag as he performed hammer curls with a set of dumbbells, breathing deeply and wincing through the pain.

“Working on my Shaq body,” Ed, 58, captioned the post.

According to commenters, though, his workout wasn’t very effective due to his form. “This is the worst form I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote.

“That form is painful to see,” another person commented, while a third user wrote, “Bro does not know how to do hammer curls.”

Some users offered helpful advice, telling Ed better ways to perform the exercise. Others were more harsh. “You spelled Shrek wrong,” one user wrote. Another person commented, “You looked better before the lifting.”

Ed has been the subject of cyberbullying and body-shaming throughout his time with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. He has been open about feeling insecure about his height, revealing on Before the 90 Days that he gave himself the “Big Ed” nickname to improve his self-confidence. He has also been open about his rare neck condition, Klippel-Fiel Syndrome, which is often made fun of online.

“I have limited range of movement. I have a bigger than normal chest cavity, so I’ve been made fun of my whole life,” he said in a March 2020 interview.

Ed made his debut in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on Before the 90 Days season 4 in 2020. At the time, he was seeing a woman from the Philippines named Rosemarie “Rose” Vega. Fans watched Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship unfold throughout the season, which ended with a breakup. Despite receiving constant backlash for the way he treated Rosemarie, Ed continued his time with the franchise by appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life. He introduced his new off-again, on-again love interest, Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, on the show, and they became engaged in November 2021.

Big Ed and Liz then appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In 2022. They experienced some issues, as Liz accused Ed of having a relationship with one of his coworkers. It was also revealed that he had been in communication with Rose. Ed and Liz ended their engagement, but they got back together after a few weeks.

Now, Big Ed and Liz are set to appear in 90 Day Fiancé’s newest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort. This series will see five 90 Day Fiancé couples make one final attempt to fix their problems and save their relationships or break up for good.

“Big Ed and Liz have found themselves in a cycle of make ups and break ups for the last two years. With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life, which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding,” TLC told one outlet. “More indiscretions will possibly derail their efforts to plan for the future.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC on Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET.