Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods took herself out on a “beautiful me, myself and I day,” sparking major fan speculation that she split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

The TLC personality, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 29, to share a full day of adventuring in Atlanta, Georgia. Liz’s solo date included wine and pasta, visiting Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace and a local botanical garden.

In a photo posted to her Instagram feed, the mom of one smiled as she posed holding a snake around her neck. Shortly after Liz posted the photos, fans rushed to the comment section to speculate that she “finally got rid of Ed.”

“Finally! You’ll feel better of yourself and it’ll be better for you, your daughter … everything. Good job!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I’m glad to see you hanging out with better quality reptiles. I would take a snake over Big Ed any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Keep moving on to bigger and better things.”

However, following her post, Ed took to his own Instagram Stories later that night to confirm his ongoing relationship with Liz. “My bae,” the San Diego native captioned a selfie of his fiancée as he tagged her handle.

Courtesy of Ed “Big Ed” Brown/Instagram

Fans were introduced to Liz and Big Ed’s rocky on-and-off relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021, after Ed met Liz at his favorite local San Diego restaurant where she worked as a manager.

While the pair hit it off, the couple confirmed their split by the season’s tell-all special as Liz explained that Ed moved too fast during their relationship. “Ed loves to rush our relationship when we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter, the next week I was meeting his sister, his brother,” Liz told host Shaun Robinson during the October 2021 special. “I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for. It took me months to introduce him to my grandparents. Months for that to happen, to break up two weeks later.”

However, their split didn’t last long as the couple reconnected during season 2 and announced their engagement soon after.

The couple returned for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in August 2022 and followed Ed and Liz’s journey after their engagement. The series documented the couple as they battled opposition from Ed’s family, along with major trust issues before they made it down the aisle.

“After Liz and I got back together, a lot of my friends and family did not understand why,” Ed told the cameras during the debut. “Unfortunately for my mom when she found out, I think her reaction was, ‘You got to be kidding me.’”

While the pair worked through their issues, when they returned from the season 7 tell-all, filmed in September 2022, Liz revealed Ed broke up with her and asked her to move out of his home. While she revealed they were still seeing each other post-split, it was revealed that Ed was on an Asian dating website. It was also brought to light that Ed spoke to ex-girlfriend Rose Vega within the last few months.

After admitting that they weren’t clear on where their relationship stood, Ed and Liz seemingly called it quits while on stage during part 2.

However, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums were seemingly back together by that December. “Rascal Flats said ‘Life is a Highway,’ but it’s been more like a roller coaster,” Big Ed shared alongside a compilation of romantic pictures with Liz in December 2022. “The thing about roller coasters is though … is that they are fun as s—t.”

That same month, the couple reunited with Ed’s estranged mom to celebrate the nuptials of a friend. Liz took a selfie with her future mother-in-law, captioning the cute photo, “Dancing the night away with mom.”