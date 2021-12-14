Former 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed she and ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols are living together in Las Vegas, Nevada, again after moving back from Colorado.

“Guys, Erikee and I are roommates here in fabulous Las Vegas,” the Brazil native, 35, shared in an update on Tuesday, December 14, following their relocation from the Centennial State to Sin City in November 2021.

“We still good friends and doing our independent things,” Larissa wrote via Instagram. “Now, the pleasures for have him as roommate. 😳😅 Isn’t easy because I’m crazy for cleaning and Erikee is like a wild cat he does his own thing.”

Larissa announced her return to their old stomping grounds last month, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of a moving truck.

“I’ve been laying low the last couple of weeks, because I was back in Colorado packing my things,” she shared at the time. “It was several weeks of healing from my surgery in Vegas before I could get everything done.”

The TLC alum reminisced on her experience, revealing it was always a dream of hers “to move to a quiet, small city in the mountains.” Larissa said she ended up missing Nevada more than expected yet was appreciative of the time she had in Colorado. “I’m ready for a new beginning, without the winter blues,” she added. “I did in fact get very blue in the cold of winter. Winter sports and hiking are not my niche. No regrets … onto new things in my former city. VIVA LAS VEGAS.”

Larissa first documented her move to the United States, specifically Las Vegas, during season 6 of TLC’s flagship series, 90 Day Fiancé, in which she starred alongside now-ex-husband, Colt Johnson. The TV personality and Colt, 36, finalized their divorce in April 2019, marking an end to their 7-month marriage.

After the former couple split, Larissa connected with Eric via Tinder, and they started dating. He even appeared at her divorce party that March. The duo later broke up in November 2020, going on to reconcile before parting ways romantically again in early 2021 and deciding they were better off as friends.

Shortly before their move to Colorado in September 2020, Larissa announced that she was fired from the franchise. “Because of my show with [adult streaming webcam platform] CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day,” she informed fans. “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Since then, Larissa found success as a content creator with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, also joining fellow franchise alum Stephanie Matto’s new photo-sharing platform, Unfiltrd.