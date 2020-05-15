A new sibling! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny revealed Robert’s son Bryson is “excited” to have a baby sister in the near future, dishing all about her pregnancy in a candid Instagram Q&A.

The TV personality has a very strong bond with her hubby’s little boy, having shared a photo embracing sweet Bryson after announcing she was expecting in April. With a baby girl arriving soon, it will certainly change up the family dynamic in a fun way.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

The brunette beauty confirmed she is doing well now, but the first trimester wasn’t as easy. The TLC alum was dealing with nausea in the mornings and she didn’t exactly enjoy picking stuff “up from the floor,” telling fans that was the “hardest part” of her pregnancy. Looking ahead, Anny is planning to have a “natural” birth and to breastfeed her baby girl.

On May 7, the 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? star announced the sex of her first child with a gender reveal. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” she captioned the snaps with Bryson and Robert. “I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

The month prior, Anny surprised fans by revealing they were expanding their brood in an emotional statement, sharing how “happy and fortunate” she and her husband feel to be welcoming a new addition, calling it a “gift from God.”

TLC

“The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt,” she gushed at the time. “It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Robert currently has five kids, whom he shares with four different women, and it won’t be long until he’s a proud papa of six. The reality star previously revealed he was raising his youngest son, Bryson, alone because Bryson’s biological mother was no longer in the picture. Now, he’s got Anny by his side and couldn’t be more grateful.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wife. Thank you for holding us down (ya boys) my rib love you with all of my life,” Robert wrote on May 10.

Such an exciting time for the couple!