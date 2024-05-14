90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is living his best life despite drama with his estranged wife, Angela Deem. The TLC personality was spotted partying with an unidentified woman in Indiana in a new viral video.

In a video clip uploaded by a fan account on Tuesday, May 14, Michael, 35, wore a blue and black striped shirt as he stepped onto a dance floor with an unnamed woman in a red, beaded gown. The 90 Day Fiancé alum was seemingly throwing money into her chest as she used a fan to cool herself down.

Michael is seemingly enjoying his newfound freedom after making headlines in February when he was reported missing by his estranged wife, just two months after he arrived in the United States.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her followers on February 26, noting that he’d been missing for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

Angela, 58, revealed Michael arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023, after a years-long immigration process and questioned if her husband “played her” to get to America.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” the Georgia native continued ​while naming other popular franchise stars with international partners, adding, “I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me.”

Angela hinted at her plans to divorce Michael, telling her followers she had “three lawyers” on retainer. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–cking hour,” she said.

That same day, Michael was located after he contacted authorities through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has yet to address the drama with Angela but did reappear on social media in May after a nearly two-month hiatus. The Nigeria native shared a pointed quote alongside a mirror selfie, which showed him not wearing his wedding ring.

“You either get bitter or you get better,” he wrote alongside a carousel of selfies via Instagram on May 3. “You either take what has hurt you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate. It belongs to you.”

Angela and Michael debuted their relationship on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after initially meeting online. After years of dating, the pair wed in a Nigerian wedding ceremony in 2020.