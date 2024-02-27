90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet confirmed that his green card was approved after his deportation drama.

Fans caught up with Andrei, 36, and Libby, 33, during the Monday, February 26, episode of 90 Day Diaries. The couple explained that they are currently living in Tampa, Florida, with their kids Ellie and Winston.

Additionally, the duo revealed that they had a lot to celebrate after they learned that Andrei’s green card had been approved.

Viewers previously learned about Andrei’s immigration drama during an October 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where he explained he was meeting with an immigration attorney to discuss his interview with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services).

“My two-year green card expired and I got an extension, but now I have get actually the permanent green card done,” the Moldova native explained at the time. “My immigration attorney wants me to meet with her in person. I don’t know why she didn’t give me a call, it must be something important that I need to go and see her.”

Once he met with his attorney, Emel Ersan, Andrei learned that it was both “good news” and “bad news” that he had an interview scheduled. “Normally, 95 percent of my cases like yours don’t get interviewed, they just get an approval letter and you get the green card in the mail,” she told Andrei. “I gotta tell you, I’ve never had a case where there was a child together and that they called you for an interview. I’ve never had a case like that.”

After Andrei expressed confusion about the situation, Emel said the case was most likely linked to his “past in Moldova” and not his marriage to Libby. “I fear that they saw something in the Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card, but for some reason they were overlooked or they didn’t really dig deep into it,” she continued. “So I fear that they’re going back to that original first green card application and saying, ‘You know what, somebody made a mistake here.”

The TV personality then revealed he was “part of an interior investigation” when he was a police officer in Moldova “because somebody just like [questioned] our work.” Andrei added that he testified in court amid the investigation. “I said that I did my work right and everything was cool,” Andrei added, insisting that he didn’t do anything wrong.

The matter weighed heavily on Andrei and Libby, while he even wondered if her family called ICE on him. However, they all denied turning him in to immigration during a family group therapy session featured on the season 7 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?