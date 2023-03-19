Ouch. 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet slammed business partner and fellow franchise costar Andy Kunz’s ex-girlfriend, Anfisa Nava, following their rumored romance.

The TLC personality, 31, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 19, to engage in a Q&A with fans and was asked if Andy and Anfisa were still dating.

“Nope. He doesn’t date her anymore,” the dad of two frankly replied, while tagging the 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined star’s Instagram handle. “It’s been a while. He upgraded.”

Courtesy of Andrei Castravet/Instagram

Andrei seemingly confirmed the romance, as the Russia native and Andy were only rumored to have been dating following Anfisa’s split from ex-husband Jorge Nava in September 2021.

The Moldova native’s close relationship with Andy follows In Touch previously revealing in February 2023 that Andrei and Andy were launching a new business venture together.

“We have a common love, and this is money. [The] will to make more and more, we’re both passionate about it,” Andrei said about working with the German native. Meanwhile, Andy added that despite being from two different countries, “There’s that European mindset about business and the American Dream we have.”

Andy was introduced to viewers as Cortney Reardanz’s new boyfriend during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which debuted in May 2020.

The Florida native, who originally appeared on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside love interest Antonio Millon, began casually dating the marketing executive in the spring of 2020 after meeting online when Andy reached out to her via social media to be a brand ambassador.

After getting “trapped” in April 2020 at Andy’s Naples, Florida, home after the state imposed a lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the relationship quickly fizzled out once she returned home.

Meanwhile, Anfisa made her franchise debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in August 2018. After meeting Jorge on Facebook, the pair met in person in Spain and Anfisa quickly was labeled as a “gold digger” after the California native revealed he spent over $70,000 on his new relationship.

While the pair narrowly made it down the aisle in August 2017, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple split in March 2020 after Jorge was arrested and found guilty of felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana. The former TLC alums finalized their divorce that December.