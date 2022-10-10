Immigration drama. 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet learned that he hit a snag in his immigration journey in the midst of his drama with the family members of his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast). But is he really facing deportation and why could he be deported? Keep scrolling below to find out more about Andrei’s immigration status.

Why Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Facing Deportation?

“Today I’m meeting with my immigration attorney to discuss the upcoming interview with USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services),” Andrei said in his confessional on the Sunday, October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

He explained, “My two-year green card expired and I got an extension, but now I have get actually the permanent green card done.”

“My immigration attorney wants me to meet with her in person,” the Moldova native continued. “I don’t know why she didn’t give me a call, it must be something important that I need to go and see her.”

After sitting down with his lawyer, Emel Ersan, he quickly learned about how serious his case had become.

“The good news is you have an interview. The bad news is you have an interview,” Emel said. “And what I mean by that is, normally, 95 percent of my cases like yours don’t get interviewed, they just get an approval letter and you get the green card in the mail. I gotta tell you, I’ve never had a case where there was a child together and that they called you for an interview. I’ve never had a case like that.”

Andrei looked visibly upset and he was concerned that the USCIS thought that his marriage with Libby was a case of marriage fraud. “Why would they not believe us? What’s going on?” he asked.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with your marriage, I think it has more to do with your past in Moldova,” Emel explained. “Here’s the thing, I fear that they saw something in the Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card, but for some reason they were overlooked or they didn’t really dig deep into it. So I fear that they’re going back to that original first green card application and saying, ‘You know what, somebody made a mistake here.”

Andrei insisted that his past is in his past, but Emel stressed that USCIS doesn’t see it that way. “Don’t let me find out something that I don’t know. I need to know, if you have ever been arrested anywhere in the world, you gotta tell me”

The Florida resident admitted in his confessional that he never told his attorney about the investigation he was a part of while he was working as an officer in the Moldova police department. He came clean during their meeting.

“I was part of an interior investigation into the police department because somebody just like [questioned] our work, you know what I mean?” he explained. He added that he testified in court in front of a judge on his own behalf in the investigation.

“I said that I did my work right and everything was cool,” Andrei added. Emel asked if they ever told him he did something wrong and Andrei answered, “No.”

Andrei said the situation was “weird” to him as he tried to figure out what could have alerted the USCIS. “Could someone have complained about you? Do you have any enemies here in America?” Emel asked. Andrei said that there are a lot of people that he doesn’t get along with, hinting at Libby’s family, but he wasn’t sure if they would “go that low” to report him to immigration. “Happens all the time,” Emel said.

In her confessional, she opened up about why this issue is so serious. “I’m very concerned that something unusual is happening in his case. Something is in file that’s causing these issues. That concerns me because I’ve seen clients that have been arrested at these interviews, I’ve seen clients that have been given deportation letters. So at any point, Andrei could erase everything that they’ve already accomplished.”

Andrei shared his thoughts regarding his immigration issues in his confessional. “I don’t think there’s something from my past that they’re concerned about. I think there’s somebody whispering over here,” he said. “I don’t know how low can any of those people can go.”

Does Andrei Get Deported on ’90 Day Fiance’?

Fortunately for Andrei, it seems he is still in America as of October 2022. He took to Instagram on October 7 to announce the birth of his son, his second child with Libby. He and Libby are also parents to daughter Ellie, who was born in 2019.

“I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!! Welcome to the world!” the proud dad of two gushed in his caption. “And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night❤️❤️ #winstonleo #prouddad #tlc #iloveit.”