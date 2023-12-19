Part three of the 90 Day: The Other Way season 5 tell-all took an explosive turn when Andrei Castravet began feuding with controversial couple Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

On the heels of discussing Mary De Nucciõ (née Rosa) and Brandan De Nucciõ’s rocky romance during the Monday, December 18 episode, Sarper, 43, called the new mom a “manipulator” and pointed to the controlling behavior she exerted on Brandan. Andrei, 36, chimed in and said, “Like you,” referencing Sarper’s own seemingly governing approach to his relationship with Shekinah, 41.

Andrei continued to double down, telling Sarper that he and Shekinah have the same kind of relationship as Mary and Brandan, and that Sarper himself is a “control freak.” The personal trainer took issue with Andrei’s perspective, and called the dad of two “one of the most toxic men in the show’s history.”

Shekinah didn’t let Sarper head into the fight on his own, and she defended him by calling Andrei manipulative to his wife, Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast). Andrei shot back, and during the commercial break, he approached Shekinah about her comments.

The real estate professional first asked Shekinah why she is “toxic,” and she fired back by questioning why Andrei likes “to challenge women.” After telling him to “sit down,” Andrei didn’t mince his words: “F–k off,” he said.

Back from commercial, Sarper made it clear that Andrei’s words were not welcome and even invited him to “meet in person,” indicating that physical confrontation might happen between the two men. However, tempers appeared to cool, and the cast moved on to other hot topics.

Sarper and Shekinah made their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way debut in August, while Andrei and Elizabeth have been franchise staples since starring on the flagship show in 2018. Shekinah and the Turkey native have sparked intense controversy throughout their relationship, including Sarper’s admission that he’s slept with more than 2,500 women. Shekinah’s sister Shariyah also took issue with Sarper when meeting him for the first time, telling producers that she was “horrified” when he called Shekinah both a “slut” and a “bitch.”

The couple have also taken issue due to their stances on having children. Their conflict got to such extreme levels during the November 20 episode that they appeared to break up, with Shekinah threatening, “If you are going to carry on like this, you are going to lose me.” Sarper shot back, saying that he would “forget [her] in two days” if he needed to, prompting Shekinah to pack her bags.

Initially thinking her decision to leave was a bluff, Sarper came back with his tail between his legs and asked Shekinah to take him back. “I said many bad things to you, I know. I mean, I said I will forget you two days [sic],” he told her, presenting flowers as he apologized. “But believe me, after I saw that pain, I can’t forget you for two decades.”

Andrei and Elizabeth, meanwhile, have faced their own issues throughout their marriage, including tension between Andrei and the Potthast extended family. However, they managed to ride the unexpected waves and now have two children together, proving their love was built to last.