90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven got off on the wrong foot with Shekinah Garner’s sister, Shariyah, when she traveled to Turkey to meet him thanks to him calling Shekinah and “bitch” in front of her.

Shariyah met Sarper, 43, for the first time during a dinner featured on the Monday, October 16, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He quickly left a bad impression when he hurled several insults at Shekinah, 41, and dubbed himself as an “alpha male.”

The tense conversation began when Shariyah noticed a bunch of empty alcohol bottles displayed in a case in Sarper’s apartment. Shekinah said it was “weird” that he kept bottles from the past, though he fired back by stating he didn’t like being told what to do.

“That sounds a little controlling to me,” Shariyah said.

The drama continued when Shekinah admitted it bothered her that Sarper didn’t post photos of her on social media. She explained that she brought up her concerns before, though he always put the conversation off and told her they would discuss it when they were both in Turkey.

Sarper then took the opportunity to make his own complaint, stating, “If she’s texting, she act like a slut, you know?”

Shariyah was left in shock and asked if she heard him correctly, to which Sarper explained that he actually meant to call her a “bitch.”

“Never in my life have I been called a bitch or a slut, ever,” Shekinah chimed in.

Despite Shekinah and Shariyah’s clear disapproval of the comment, Sarper stood his ground and refused to apologize.

“I’m horrified, it’s disgusting,” Shekinah said in a confessional about the conversation. “But he’s trying to express himself in English and he has a limited vocabulary and he’s trying to think of any word to describe me right now in a non-favorable way. Like, wrong time, wrong word – do not call me that.”

During the dinner, Shariyah stood up for her sister and called Sarper a “f–k boy” due to his past as a stripper. The sisters later said that they wanted to look through his DMs, though Sarper refused. Shariyah told Sarper he was “so disrespectful” to her sister, and he fired back by stating Shariyah was “talking too much.”

“You’re so cute but you’re speaking too much,” he said.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

After Shekinah said goodbye to Shariyah, the TLC personality admitted that she wasn’t happy with how the night went. “This night went about as badly as I think it could possibly go,” she said in a confessional.

The couple made their reality TV debut during the August 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. At the time, Shekinah explained she met Sarper when they matched on a dating app while she was on vacation in Turkey.

The pair instantly hit it off and she traveled back two months after her first trip to see him again.

“He is just everything that I’ve looked for,” Shekinah gushed. “He’s sweet, he’s thoughtful, he’s really caring, and our sex life is just, like, out of this world. It’s insane.”

After one year of dating, the duo took a major step in their relationship by having the aesthetician move to Turkey. “My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” Shekinah explained.