Sarper Güven defended sleeping with 2,500 women during part 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

“I’m not proud of that,” Sarper, 43, told host Shaun Robinson during the special with a slight smirk on his face, in a teaser shared by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, December 14.

According to Shaun, sleeping with 2,500 people broke down to him having sex with a different woman every three and a half days since his 18th birthday, and Sarper confirmed the number to be accurate.

Sarper’s girlfriend, Shekinah Garner, then asked him if he was interested in learning her number of sex partners, to which he immediately declined. “Don’t do it. Never do it,” the Turkey native said over the video call.

The rest of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast were quick to call out his hypocrisy as he had no issue flaunting sleeping with thousands of women. Shekinah, 41, then called him out for his bottle collection, which she said was tied to memories with other women.

“He has a memory with each bottle, with a female, and he keeps all the bottles,” Shekinah told the group. Sarper was adamant that he didn’t consider the bottles “trophies” and that his number of 2,500 women was accurate despite naysayers.

“I mean, let me tell you something, I’m a counting freak,” the personal trainer continued. “I mean, Shekinah knows it, I count everything. I think I have an OCD about that.”

Sarper first revealed his accomplishment of sleeping with 2,500 women during his debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July. The former exotic dancer boasted about dating a lot of women, with most of them being one-night stands.

“I danced over 600 Bachelorette parties. Half of the brides wanted to sleep with me,” Sarper explained in a private confessional during the September 4 episode. “If they were beautiful, yeah, I slept with them. It was a service, I mean. It was just for fun, for me. I never thought I would settle down.”

While according to Sarper he hadn’t been loyal to anyone in 43 years, after meeting Shekinah, things changed. The pair are seemingly still together after their time on the franchise.

“The only one for me,” the pair shared from their joint Instagram on December 11 as they shared a video clip of them walking hand in hand.